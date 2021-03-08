MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry has posted a video featuring Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives to international organizations voicing greetings to women to mark the International Women's Day in different languages.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has expressed his best wishes in English, while Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov recorded the greetings in Spanish and Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov in Chinese.

Yuri Korchagin, the Russian ambassador to Spain, said in Spanish that "women have managed not only to secure their rights but also to achieve phenomenal results in all professional spheres, including diplomacy."

Russian Ambassador to Seychelles Artem Kozhin has addressed women in French and "presented" a flower bouquet, and Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has recited a poem in German.