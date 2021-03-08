UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassadors Release Video With Int'l Women's Day Greetings In Different Languages

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian Ambassadors Release Video With Int'l Women's Day Greetings in Different Languages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry has posted a video featuring Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives to international organizations voicing greetings to women to mark the International Women's Day in different languages.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has expressed his best wishes in English, while Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov recorded the greetings in Spanish and Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov in Chinese.

Yuri Korchagin, the Russian ambassador to Spain, said in Spanish that "women have managed not only to secure their rights but also to achieve phenomenal results in all professional spheres, including diplomacy."

Russian Ambassador to Seychelles Artem Kozhin has addressed women in French and "presented" a flower bouquet, and Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has recited a poem in German.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China German Austria Spain Seychelles Venezuela Women All Best

Recent Stories

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

30 seconds ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

13 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.