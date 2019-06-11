Russian Ambassadors to Nordic, Baltic States Discuss Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Russian ambassadors to Nordic countries and Baltic states have discussed regional cooperation and examined prospects for the development of Moscow's bilateral relations with the countries in the two regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian ambassadors to Nordic countries and Baltic states have discussed regional cooperation and examined prospects for the development of Moscow 's bilateral relations with the countries in the two regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

A meeting of the heads of Russian diplomatic missions in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden was held in Helsinki on Monday.

"A comprehensive analysis of the state and prospects for the development of Russia's bilateral relations with these countries; military and political situation in the region; international cooperation in Northern Europe and in the Arctic in regional formats was carried out.

Topical issues of inter-regional cooperation, including those related to the development of [Russia's] Kaliningrad region [located on the Baltic Sea coast], were examined," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov held talks with Finnish top diplomat Matti Anttonen on the sidelines of the meeting.

The two diplomats touched upon prospects for political contacts between Moscow and Helsinki in the wake of the formation of the new Finnish government.