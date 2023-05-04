Russian Ammonia Transportation Via Ukraine Ports to Be on Agenda at Istanbul Talks- Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are planning to discuss the transportation of Russian ammonia through Ukrainian ports during grain deal talks in Istanbul on May 5, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The issue of transporting Russian ammonia through Ukrainian ports will be discussed, the UN will propose an appropriate formula. We (Turkey), in turn, are making every effort to resolve this issue," the source said.