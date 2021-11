Russian An-12 Plane En Route to Irkutsk Goes Missing - Emergency Services

A Russian transport An-12 plane en route from Yakutsk to Irkutsk went missing on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A Russian transport An-12 plane en route from Yakutsk to Irkutsk went missing on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"At 14.50 Moscow time (11:50 GMT), the An-12 aircraft, flying from Yakutsk and Irkutsk, disappeared from the radar," the spokesperson said.

The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the plane went missing and said that there were eight people aboard.