Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes in Voronezh Region, Crew Killed - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A Russian An-26 aircraft crashed in Russia's Voronezh region on Thursday, and its crew died in the incident, the Western Military District said.

"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.

According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident.