Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes In Voronezh Region, Crew Killed - Military
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A Russian An-26 aircraft crashed in Russia's Voronezh region on Thursday, and its crew died in the incident, the Western Military District said.
"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.
According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident.