Russian Analogue Of Wikipedia To Be Presented On November 21 In Ufa - Developer

Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

A project dedicated to creating a Russian analogue of Wikipedia will be presented on November 21 in Ufa at a professional conference for encyclopedists, Sergey Kravets, editor-in-chief of publishing house Great Russian Encyclopedia, told Sputnik on Friday

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of a digitized version of Great Russian Encyclopedia as an alternative to Wikipedia in Russia. He said that this replacement would provide only reliable information unlike Wikipedia, which can be edited by any user.

"We will present the project to the professional community on November 21 in Ufa at the conference called 'Modern Regional Encyclopedics: Place and Role in Society, Development Prospects'.

This will be the first presentation of our work," Kravets said, adding that the proposed online encyclopedia will have almost nothing in common with Wikipedia.

In September, it was reported that almost 1.7 billion rubles ($27 million) could be allocated for such a project during the 2020-2022 period, and that the relevant subsidy was expected to be granted to the Great Russian Encyclopedia publisher. This decision was set in the appendix to the draft Federal budget for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period.

