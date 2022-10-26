Russian Anchor Ksenia Sobchak Left Country - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian public figure and former presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak is currently not in the country, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"She went to Lithuania via Belarus," the source said, without specifying what prompted Sobchak's departure.

On Tuesday, Sobchak's commercial director, Kirill Sukhanov, was taken into custody in Moscow. A source told Sputnik that Sukhanov's detention was part of a probe into extortion from officials and businessmen through Telegram channels.

Sobchak's house was reportedly searched.