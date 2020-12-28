MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Russian Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle's performance is in accordance with the criteria of the country's defense ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday.

The rocket had its second launch on December 14 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

In 2019, Borisov said that during the rocket's first launch in 2014, it had not met the required standards.

"Angara's performance already meets all the requirements of the main client - the defense ministry," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, noting that the rocket's technical issues have been fixed.

The first Angara-A5 was launched in December 2014 from Plesetsk, delivering a dummy satellite to the geostationary orbit. The second rocket has done the same.