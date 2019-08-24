UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Angolan Foreign Ministers To Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues On Monday- Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

Russian, Angolan Foreign Ministers to Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues on Monday- Moscow

The key issues on agenda of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, will be the settling of crisis situations in Africa and further promotion of Russia-Angola trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The key issues on agenda of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, will be the settling of crisis situations in Africa and further promotion of Russia-Angola trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Augusto will pay a working visit to Russia from August 25-27. The meeting with Lavrov will be held on Monday.

"The ministers will have a detailed exchange of opinions on the topics of mutual interest on the global and regional agenda, including the resolution of the crises in hot spots on the African continent, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that special attention would be paid to the bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including investment in such areas as industry, raw materials extraction, and interbank cooperation.

The meeting will take place amid preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Resolution Exchange Russia Visit Sochi Sudan Congo Central African Republic August October From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Beijing Lodges Protest With New US Decision to Rai ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts to Replace Faulty Signal Amplif ..

20 minutes ago

DEWA wins Global Business Excellence Award 2019

31 minutes ago

Weekly inflation decreases by 0.08 pc

29 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas, Sponge Bullets Agai ..

29 minutes ago

Amendment in law for extension in retirement age p ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.