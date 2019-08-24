Russian, Angolan Foreign Ministers to Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues on Monday- Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

The key issues on agenda of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, will be the settling of crisis situations in Africa and further promotion of Russia-Angola trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The key issues on agenda of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, will be the settling of crisis situations in Africa and further promotion of Russia-Angola trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Augusto will pay a working visit to Russia from August 25-27. The meeting with Lavrov will be held on Monday.

"The ministers will have a detailed exchange of opinions on the topics of mutual interest on the global and regional agenda, including the resolution of the crises in hot spots on the African continent, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that special attention would be paid to the bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including investment in such areas as industry, raw materials extraction, and interbank cooperation.

The meeting will take place amid preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.