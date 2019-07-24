UrduPoint.com
Russian Anthropomorphous Robot Fedor Launches Twitter Account Before Flight To Space

Wed 24th July 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor, which is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station (ISS), launched a Twitter account on Tuesday, showing the interior of the Soyuz spacecraft.

Earlier, it was reported that Fedor had been brought to Baikonur cosmodrome to prepare for the spaceflight.

"Hello everyone! I am Skybot F-859. For my folks - just Fedor. Now I am getting acquainted with the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft control system, on which I plan to fly to the ISS on August 22, 2019," the first message on behalf of the robot says.

In the next message, Fedor corrected his number to F-850, saying the hands that were awkwardly working after the vibration tests. The message is accompanied by photographs, including the robot tied with a rope to the chair inside the spacecraft.

Both Fedor's messages were retweeted by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin. Prior to that, he explained to his subscribers why Fedor had to be renamed Skybot F-850. According to Rogozin, the robot himself asked for it.

