Russian Anti-Doping Agency Founders Dismiss Director General Ganus - Official

The founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA decided on Friday to accept the recommendation of the supervisory board to dismiss Director General Yury Ganus, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee, Vladimir Lukin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA decided on Friday to accept the recommendation of the supervisory board to dismiss Director General Yury Ganus, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee, Vladimir Lukin, told Sputnik.

"The council agrees with the decision of the supervisory board," Pozdnyakov said.