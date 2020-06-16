UrduPoint.com
Russian Anti-Doping Agency Resumes Testing Of Athletes Terminated Over COVID-19

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is resuming doping testing of athletes that was halted in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy head of RUSADA, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is resuming doping testing of athletes that was halted in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy head of RUSADA, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, told Sputnik.

"We are resuming doping tests for athletes," Pakhnotskaya said.

RUSADA previously was forced to suspend the doping testing of Russian athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

