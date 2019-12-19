Russian Anti-Doping Agency Supervisory Board Recommends Complaint to CAS Over WADA Snub

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has decided to lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s recent decision on Russia's compliance, the chairman of the board said Thursday.

On December 9, WADA's Executive Committee decided that RUSADA was not in compliance with the organization's rules and decided to ban Russian athletes from competing at international tournaments under the Russian flag for the next four years.

"The supervisory board can give recommendations to the general board of RUSADA. We have decided to disagree with this decision [by WADA]," Alexander Ivlev told reporters.

According to him, the recommendation will be officially presented within the next two weeks, at most.