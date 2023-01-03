UrduPoint.com

Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation To Continue Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic In 2023 - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Russian long-range anti-submarine aviation will continue to conduct flights over the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans in 2023, the Northern Fleet of the Russian navy said on Tuesday.

"The crews of Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine aircraft of the air force and air defense of the Northern Fleet will continue the practice of long flights in the operationally important areas of the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. This task will be one of the priorities for pilots of this type of aircraft in the new year," the agency said.

According to the statement, in 2022, the crews of Tu-142 aircraft repeatedly performed tasks in international airspace over the Arctic and Atlantic. The average duration of flights to the far sea zone for anti-submarine pilots was about 12 hours, and the average distance traveled per flight exceeded 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles), the statement added.

In addition to performing air patrols and other assigned tasks, the pilots carried out ice reconnaissance and monitored the situation in the Arctic, the statement noted.

