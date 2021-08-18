UrduPoint.com

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Russia's anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has entered the Mediterranean sea where it will join a Russian navy flotilla, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia's anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has entered the Mediterranean sea where it will join a Russian navy flotilla, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday.

"The Northern Fleet's major anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, which is carrying out its long voyage assignments, has entered the Mediterranean. It passed through the Gibraltar strait during the night.

The ship is bound east," the fleet said in a statement, adding that the vessel will operate in the region as part of a group of ships.

The ship is scheduled to stop to replenish its resources in the Alboran Sea in the near future.

Vice-Admiral Kulakov departed from the Northern Fleet's main base in Severomorsk on June 28. It participated in the Russian Navy Day celebrations in late July and then joined the fleet's command post rehearsal in the Atlantic Ocean.

Related Topics

Russia Gibraltar Severomorsk June July Post From

Recent Stories

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

22 seconds ago
 Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zea ..

Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zealand - Reports

26 seconds ago
 Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

37 minutes ago
 Commissioner checks routes of mourning processions ..

Commissioner checks routes of mourning processions

37 minutes ago
 Nausheen appeals to follow SOPs during Muharram

Nausheen appeals to follow SOPs during Muharram

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.