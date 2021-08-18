Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Russia's anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has entered the Mediterranean sea where it will join a Russian navy flotilla, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia's anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has entered the Mediterranean sea where it will join a Russian navy flotilla, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday.

"The Northern Fleet's major anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, which is carrying out its long voyage assignments, has entered the Mediterranean. It passed through the Gibraltar strait during the night.

The ship is bound east," the fleet said in a statement, adding that the vessel will operate in the region as part of a group of ships.

The ship is scheduled to stop to replenish its resources in the Alboran Sea in the near future.

Vice-Admiral Kulakov departed from the Northern Fleet's main base in Severomorsk on June 28. It participated in the Russian Navy Day celebrations in late July and then joined the fleet's command post rehearsal in the Atlantic Ocean.