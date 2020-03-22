UrduPoint.com
Russian Anti-Terror Agency Says Neutralized Bandit Plotting Terror Attack

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Sunday its agents had neutralized a bandit near the city of Ufa, who planned to carry out a terror attack.

According to the NAC, the officers attempted to stop a car with the armed bandit on a highway in the suburbs of Ufa on Saturday at about 14:00 GMT.

When demanded to lay down his arms and surrender to the authorities, the bandit opened fire.

"The criminal was neutralized in a fire exchange. A gun and a ready-for-use improvised explosive device were found at the scene of the shootout. According to reports, the neutralized bandit intended to carry out a terrorist attack," the NAC said.

There were no victims in the incident, it added.

