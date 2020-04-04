UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Anti-Terrorism Agency Says Neutralized IS Militant Plotting Attack In Murmansk

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:54 PM

Russian Anti-Terrorism Agency Says Neutralized IS Militant Plotting Attack in Murmansk

A follower of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) who planned to carry out an attack was neutralized in the Russian northern city of Murmansk, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A follower of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) who planned to carry out an attack was neutralized in the Russian northern city of Murmansk, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Saturday.

"This night, during the operational search activities in Murmansk, the Russian Federal Security Service identified whereabouts of an armed bandit who planned to carry out a terrorist attack. He opened fire on special forces officers when they tried to detain him and was neutralized," the NAC said in a statement.

According to the committee, an improvised explosive device, weapons and ammunition were seized from the militant. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, the NAC added.

The agency said that the criminal had planned to join the IS in the middle East.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Russia Murmansk Middle East Criminals From

Recent Stories

Jemima is concerned about friends in Pakistan amid ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches &#039;Abu Dha ..

25 minutes ago

Woman, her suckling baby killed in road accident i ..

41 seconds ago

Ali Zafar wants to do a film with Saba Qamar

29 minutes ago

Cheltenham defends decision to race despite virus ..

27 minutes ago

Cured patients cheered at Spain's largest COVID-19 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.