Russian Anti-Terrorism Agency Says Neutralized IS Militant Plotting Attack in Murmansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A follower of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) who planned to carry out an attack was neutralized in the Russian northern city of Murmansk, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Saturday.

"This night, during the operational search activities in Murmansk, the Russian Federal Security Service identified whereabouts of an armed bandit who planned to carry out a terrorist attack. He opened fire on special forces officers when they tried to detain him and was neutralized," the NAC said in a statement.

According to the committee, an improvised explosive device, weapons and ammunition were seized from the militant. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, the NAC added.

The agency said that the criminal had planned to join the IS in the middle East.