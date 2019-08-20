Russian Antimonopoly Watchdog Fines CNN Broadcaster About $3,000 Over Volume Limits

Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said Tuesday it had fined the CNN broadcaster 200,000 rubles or roughly $3,000 over exceeding sound volume limits while airing information about the channel, in breach of law on advertising

According to FAS, the company was fined over "exceeding the acceptable sound limit when broadcasting the logo and several fragments with information about the channel."

The watchdog has registered several instances when the snippets with information about the broadcaster and its logo were louder than the program they interrupted.