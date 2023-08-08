Open Menu

Russian Antiterrorism Committee Says Prevented 188 Terrorist Crimes Since February 2022

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said on Tuesday it had prevented 188 terrorist crimes in the country since February 2022.

"Since February last year, 188 terrorist crimes have been prevented in the country.

In most cases, young people who have low moral standards, lead a marginal lifestyle and do not think about the consequences of their actions, were involved in the preparation (of the terrorist crimes) under the influence of radical ideas," the committee said in a statement.

