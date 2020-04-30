Russian Antitrust Body Rejects Initiative to Prioritize Domestic Online Traffic - Reports

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and the Communications Ministry turned down a lawmaker's initiative to prioritize the traffic of domestic internet resources during the coronavirus lockdown, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing letters from the departments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and the Communications Ministry turned down a lawmaker's initiative to prioritize the traffic of domestic internet resources during the coronavirus lockdown, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing letters from the departments.

In March, Anton Gorelkin from the lower house's information policy committee, sent a letter to the Ministry of Communications and FAS proposing to give priority to the traffic of Russian internet resources and legally operating foreign ones during the self-isolation regime.

The newspaper quoted one letter as saying that prioritizing domestic internet resources would violate the principles of network neutrality.

In addition, FAS does not consider it necessary to prioritize the traffic of individual content and service providers, another letter said.

According to FAS, network neutrality implies that providers are prohibited from blocking sites on their own initiative and discriminating against any internet traffic, which can only be controlled in emergency situations and during congestion to prevent cyber-attacks or theft of personal data, as well as by court order. The ministry also confirmed that the rejection of these principles is unacceptable.