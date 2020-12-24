UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Backs Telecom Operators' Appeal To Create 5G Joint Venture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Backs Telecom Operators' Appeal to Create 5G Joint Venture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it had approved the petition of telecom companies Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom (Beeline) and Megafon to create a 5G joint venture.

"On December 21, the Federal Antimonopoly Service considered an application for preliminary consent to conclude an agreement by mobile radiotelephone operators on joint activities in Russia to build 5G standard networks. The FAS approved the deal, subject to the fulfillment of an order aimed at ensuring competition in the communication services market," the statement says.

In particular, according to the instruction, the parties to the transaction must develop and agree with the antimonopoly authority the conditions for the use of infrastructure and sharing of radio frequencies and conditions for the provision of infrastructure to virtual telecom operators.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile 5G December Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

41 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

56 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

1 hour ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.