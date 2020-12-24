Russian Antitrust Watchdog Backs Telecom Operators' Appeal to Create 5G Joint Venture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it had approved the petition of telecom companies Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom (Beeline) and Megafon to create a 5G joint venture.

"On December 21, the Federal Antimonopoly Service considered an application for preliminary consent to conclude an agreement by mobile radiotelephone operators on joint activities in Russia to build 5G standard networks. The FAS approved the deal, subject to the fulfillment of an order aimed at ensuring competition in the communication services market," the statement says.

In particular, according to the instruction, the parties to the transaction must develop and agree with the antimonopoly authority the conditions for the use of infrastructure and sharing of radio frequencies and conditions for the provision of infrastructure to virtual telecom operators.