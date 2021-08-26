Russian Antitrust Watchdog Fines Booking.com $17.5Mln for Market Domination Abuse

Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it had fined accommodation services website Booking.com 1.3 billion rubles ($17.5 million) for abuse of its dominant position in the hotel aggregator market

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service has imposed a turnover fine of 1.3 billion rubles on Booking.com B.V. (Netherlands) for abuse of dominant market position," the statement says.

In December 2020, the FAS completed consideration of the antitrust case against the company. The case was initiated after appeal by the Opora Rossii, a public organization of small and medium-sized businesses.

The agency found that Booking.com had abused its dominant position in the Russian market of hotel aggregators, imposing on hotels improper terms of agreement.

"For hotels, this meant that they could not set the price for their services in other sales channels lower than on the Booking.com aggregator," the FAS explained.

The agency found that such actions restricted competition in the market and infringed on the interests of hotels. In December, the FAS announced that it would issue an order to the company to stop actions violating antitrust laws. According to the watchdog, the company has not complied with the order so far.