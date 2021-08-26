UrduPoint.com

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Fines Booking.com $17.5Mln For Market Domination Abuse

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:21 PM

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Fines Booking.com $17.5Mln for Market Domination Abuse

Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it had fined accommodation services website Booking.com 1.3 billion rubles ($17.5 million) for abuse of its dominant position in the hotel aggregator market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it had fined accommodation services website Booking.com 1.3 billion rubles ($17.5 million) for abuse of its dominant position in the hotel aggregator market.

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service has imposed a turnover fine of 1.3 billion rubles on Booking.com B.V. (Netherlands) for abuse of dominant market position," the statement says.

In December 2020, the FAS completed consideration of the antitrust case against the company. The case was initiated after appeal by the Opora Rossii, a public organization of small and medium-sized businesses.

The agency found that Booking.com had abused its dominant position in the Russian market of hotel aggregators, imposing on hotels improper terms of agreement.

"For hotels, this meant that they could not set the price for their services in other sales channels lower than on the Booking.com aggregator," the FAS explained.

The agency found that such actions restricted competition in the market and infringed on the interests of hotels. In December, the FAS announced that it would issue an order to the company to stop actions violating antitrust laws. According to the watchdog, the company has not complied with the order so far.

Related Topics

Russia Hotel Company Fine Price Netherlands December 2020 Market Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in ..

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

24 minutes ago
 UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian l ..

UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian leadership

38 minutes ago
 All political parties should come forward for coun ..

All political parties should come forward for country's development, progress: D ..

2 minutes ago
 Indus River System Authority releases 248186 cusec ..

Indus River System Authority releases 248186 cuseces water

2 minutes ago
 Over 40 People Killed, Over 100 Injured in Kabul A ..

Over 40 People Killed, Over 100 Injured in Kabul Airport Blasts - Health Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Medvedchuk Files Second Rights Violation ..

Ukraine's Medvedchuk Files Second Rights Violation Lawsuit Against Gov't

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.