Russian Antitrust Watchdog Says Booking.com Violated Competition Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) recognized Booking.com online service as violating the antimonopoly legislation due to the imposition of a price parity requirement, and will issue an order to stop violations.

"On December 21, 2020, the Federal Antimonopoly Service completed the consideration of the case on violation of the antimonopoly law against the Booking.com B.V. As a result of its consideration, the company was found to have violated paragraph 3 of Part 1 of Article 10 of the Law on Protection of Competition," the statement says.

FAS said it would issue Booking.com an order to terminate actions that violate antitrust laws.

According to the specified clause of the law, a company with a dominant position is prohibited from imposing on the counterparty the terms of the contract, which are unfavorable for the latter or unrelated to the subject of the contract.

According to the FAS, the company abused its dominant position in the market for providing aggregators of information about hotels, hostels and other accommodation facilities.

Booking.com imposed unfavorable contract terms on Russian hotels, according to which they were obligated to omply with parity of prices, room availability and conditions in all sales and distribution channels of their services, the FAS said.