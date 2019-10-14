Russian-Arab Supersonic Business Jet May Appear In 2027 - Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:20 PM
ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian-Arab supersonic business jet may appear in 2027, investment in the project at the first stage is estimated at $100 million, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Monday.
"In 2027, for example," the minister said when asked when such a joint aircraft could appear.
He said the implementation of the first stage would cost "about $100 million."