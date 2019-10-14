Russian-Arab Supersonic Business Jet May Appear in 2027 - Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian-Arab supersonic business jet may appear in 2027, investment in the project at the first stage is estimated at $100 million, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Monday.

"In 2027, for example," the minister said when asked when such a joint aircraft could appear.

He said the implementation of the first stage would cost "about $100 million."