UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Arctic City Of Norilsk Declares Mourning Day For 3 Victims Of Ski Resort Avalanche

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:27 PM

Russian Arctic City of Norilsk Declares Mourning Day for 3 Victims of Ski Resort Avalanche

The authorities of Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk have declared January 10 a mourning day after an avalanche at a local ski resort killed a family of three, the mayor's office said on Saturday

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk have declared January 10 a mourning day after an avalanche at a local ski resort killed a family of three, the mayor's office said on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing resort outside of Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow. The rescuers recovered the bodies of three people � a man, 45, a woman, 38, and their little son. A teenager was also found on the site and was hospitalized in serious condition. The search operation is now completed. Investigators have launched a criminal case into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"Acting Norilsk Mayor Andrey Malkov has signed an decree declaring January 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the avalanche .

.. On the mourning day, the flags of the city of Norilsk will be lowered at half-mast," the office said.

The office also recommended local tv and radio companies as well as other organizations to refrain from holding entertainment events and broadcasting entertainment programs on this day.

The region's health ministry, meanwhile, said that the teen found on the site remains in serious condition.

"[The boy] has received the necessary assistance and is in intensive care. His condition is serious, but stable," the ministry said.

According to regional emergencies, at the moment there is no threat of another avalanche in the area.

Related Topics

Snow Russia Man Norilsk SITE January Criminals Women Family TV From

Recent Stories

Few persons damaged crops zoning system: Minister

1 minute ago

Governor asks PDM leaders to forge unity against t ..

4 minutes ago

Prime minister meets governor, chief minister Balo ..

4 minutes ago

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, upper S ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea's Kim calls US 'principal enemy'

4 minutes ago

US skier Tommy Ford suffers heavy fall

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.