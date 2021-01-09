Russian Arctic City of Norilsk Declares Mourning Day for 3 Victims of Ski Resort Avalanche

The authorities of Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk have declared January 10 a mourning day after an avalanche at a local ski resort killed a family of three, the mayor's office said on Saturday

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk have declared January 10 a mourning day after an avalanche at a local ski resort killed a family of three, the mayor's office said on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing resort outside of Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow. The rescuers recovered the bodies of three people � a man, 45, a woman, 38, and their little son. A teenager was also found on the site and was hospitalized in serious condition. The search operation is now completed. Investigators have launched a criminal case into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"Acting Norilsk Mayor Andrey Malkov has signed an decree declaring January 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the avalanche .

.. On the mourning day, the flags of the city of Norilsk will be lowered at half-mast," the office said.

The office also recommended local tv and radio companies as well as other organizations to refrain from holding entertainment events and broadcasting entertainment programs on this day.

The region's health ministry, meanwhile, said that the teen found on the site remains in serious condition.

"[The boy] has received the necessary assistance and is in intensive care. His condition is serious, but stable," the ministry said.

According to regional emergencies, at the moment there is no threat of another avalanche in the area.