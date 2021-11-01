UrduPoint.com

Russian Arctic Development Chief Discusses Cooperation With Senior S.Korean Diplomat

Alexei Chekunkov, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, met with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Monday to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in the Arctic and the Far East, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said

Chekunkov arrived in Seoul earlier in the day to take part in the Third Russian-Korean Inter-regional Cooperation Forum.

"The issues of developing practical bilateral cooperation in the Arctic and the Far East were discussed," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Last year, Nikolai Korchunov, ambassador-at-large at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Seoul decided to create a fund to work with Moscow in the hydrogen energy industry, with the first project eligible for funding being the construction of the Snowflake international Arctic Station.

In May of this year, Korchunov said that China has also shown interest in joining the project, including through the supply of equipment.

