Russian, Argentine Presidents Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus, Strengthening Partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their intention to strengthen partnership, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The mutual disposition was confirmed to strengthen the Russian-Argentine strategic partnership and practical cooperation in various fields. Particular attention was paid to the issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection," the statement says.

It is noted that the parties had agreed to continue contacts.