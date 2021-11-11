UrduPoint.com

Russian, Argentine Presidents Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus, Strengthening Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:41 PM

Russian, Argentine Presidents Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus, Strengthening Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their intention to strengthen partnership, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their intention to strengthen partnership, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The mutual disposition was confirmed to strengthen the Russian-Argentine strategic partnership and practical cooperation in various fields. Particular attention was paid to the issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection," the statement says.

It is noted that the parties had agreed to continue contacts.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

13 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

40 minutes ago
 Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for ..

Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great N ..

42 minutes ago
 New strikes kill 125 Yemen rebels near Marib: coal ..

New strikes kill 125 Yemen rebels near Marib: coalition

1 minute ago
 Canada, UK Accuse Belarus of Organizing Migration ..

Canada, UK Accuse Belarus of Organizing Migration Crisis in Europe

1 minute ago
 Over 4.27m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.27m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.