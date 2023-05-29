UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Able To Respond To Training Of Ukrainian Pilots To Fly F-16 - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian armed forces have the ability to respond to the intention of Western countries to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for Denmark and the Netherlands and their intention to be at the forefront of those who train Ukrainian pilots on Western aircraft, well, there is, first of all, a desire to please the hegemon. These countries are actively pursuing Washington's line in European affairs. As for our reaction, I have no doubt that our armed forces have the ability to respond to this," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Kenya.

