Russian Armed Forces Apply Innovative Radio-Thermal Cloaking in Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces are exercising a new type of disguise, which reduces visibility of combat vehicles in infrared and radar spectrum, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This camouflage is a synthetic material that is placed on top of the equipment in the form of cases or covers. The material deceased the level of thermal radiation, for instance, of a tank by several times, so that it almost merges the background surface. In the radar range the distance of vehicle detection drops substantially," the source said.

This kind of disguise is primarily intended for lowering the visibility of equipment by rival drones and reconnaissance aircraft, the source noted, adding that the coating can also be dyed in camouflage colors, making vehicles less conspicuous in the optical range.

"Within the scope of the special operation (in Ukraine), various kinds of such camouflage are used on the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, as well as on the latest T-90M Proryv tanks," the source added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.