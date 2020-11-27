Russian Armed Forces Begin Mass COVID-19 Vaccination to Cover 400,000 Servicemen - Shoigu

Russia has begun mass coronavirus vaccination among its armed forces personnel, planning to inoculate more than 400,000 servicemen, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

"In line with the president's instruction, mass vaccination of the armed forces personnel against the novel coronavirus has begun. The plan is to vaccinate over 400,000 servicemen in total," Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting.

According to the minister, the number of already vaccinated Russian servicemen is over 2,500 at the moment and is expected to reach 80,000 by the year-end.

The Russian military is also researching how the plasma of vaccinated servicemen with high titers of antibodies can be used to cure COVID-19, Shoigu said.

"This method has already displayed efficiency in grave forms of the disease. At the moment, more than 500 vaccinated servicemen participate in the study," the minister said.