Russian Armed Forces' Combat Capabilities Increased in 2019 by 14% - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Russian military's capabilities have increased by 14 percent this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The [Russian] armed forces have achieved all their goals assigned for 2019.

We have achieved a 14 percent increase in the combat capability and the assigned level of maintaining the country's defense capability. The discovered issues and their solutions have been incorporated into the Defense Ministry's activity plan for 2019-2025," the minister said during the end-of-year session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

He did not specify what kind of issues had been discovered.