Russian Armed Forces Continue to Block Territory of Azovstal Plant in Mariupol - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Russian armed forces continue to block Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Russian military continues to block the territory of Azovstal along its entire perimeter, adding that humanitarian corridors are operating there.

The spokesman noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives full information on recent developments on the situation in Ukraine.