UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Armed Forces' Coronavirus Incidence Is 25% Lower Than Country's Average - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

Russian Armed Forces' Coronavirus Incidence Is 25% Lower Than Country's Average - Shoigu

The Russian armed forces' coronavirus incidence per 100,000 people is 25 percent lower than the country's average, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian armed forces' coronavirus incidence per 100,000 people is 25 percent lower than the country's average, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the implemented measures, the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people among our servicemen is 25 percent lower than in the country," Shoigu told military officials.

The Russian armed forces will receive 100,000 more doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Mahmood Khan provides tea, facemasks to opposit ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Rs 50 mln funds released for MNSUA uplift project

3 minutes ago

New infections near 700 despite enhanced social di ..

6 minutes ago

Man killed, two injured over old enmity

13 minutes ago

UAE Registers Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine by Chin ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.