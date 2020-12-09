(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian armed forces' coronavirus incidence per 100,000 people is 25 percent lower than the country's average, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the implemented measures, the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people among our servicemen is 25 percent lower than in the country," Shoigu told military officials.

The Russian armed forces will receive 100,000 more doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, the minister added.