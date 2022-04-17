UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroy 1,035 Foreign Mercenaries In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russian Armed Forces Destroy 1,035 Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 1,035 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, while another 912 stepped back from hostilities and fled the country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During combat operations, 1,035 foreign mercenaries were destroyed by the Russian armed forces. Another 912 mercenaries refused to participate in the hostilities and fled the country," Konashenkov said in a morning briefing.

In Mariupol alone, about 400 foreign mercenaries among Ukrainian troops are surrounded by Russian forces at Azovstal metallurgical plant, mostly citizens of European countries and Canada, Konashenkov said.

"We have already said earlier that radio conversations between militants in Mariupol are being carried out in six foreign languages. In the event of further resistance, all of them (foreign mercenaries) will be destroyed," the spokesman said.

In total, Kiev has attracted 6,824 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation, Konashenkov said.

The largest group of 1,717 mercenaries came from Poland, 1,500 people arrived from the United States, Canada, and Romania, 300 from each of the United Kingdom and Georgia, and 193 from Turkish-controlled areas of Syria. The vast majority of foreign mercenaries are fighting in the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol, the spokesman added.

"As a result of hostilities, the number of mercenaries is steadily declining, and today it amounts to 4,877 people," he stressed.

Konashenkov stressed that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine do not have the status of combatants under international humanitarian law, so they will face criminal liability and long-term imprisonment, at best.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

