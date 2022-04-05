UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroy 125 Planes, 91 Choppers Since Start Of Ukraine Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 125 planes and 91 helicopters since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"In total, since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 125 planes, 91 helicopters, 394 unmanned aerial vehicles, 226 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,948 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 212 multiple launch rocket systems, 838 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,842 units of special military vehicles, Maj.

Gen. Konashenkov said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

More Stories From World

