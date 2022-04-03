UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroy Fuel Depots Supplying Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed large fuel storage facilities supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops in Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

"High-precision air-launched missiles destroyed large fuel depots in Konstantinovka, Mykolaiv region, Slavuta, Rivne region, and Ternopil.

These facilities were supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.

Konashenkov added that Russian armed forces also carried out an airstrike on the Balovne airfield in the suburbs of Mykolaiv, destroying an aircraft parking lot and a fuel storage facility.

