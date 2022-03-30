Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Large Arms Depots in Donetsk Region With Iskander- Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian armed forces have destroyed two large warehouses of Ukrainian rocket and artillery weapons in the Donetsk region, using the Iskander missile system, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed two large warehouses of Ukrainian rocket and artillery weapons in the Donetsk region, using the Iskander missile system, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"The Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroyed two large depots of missile and artillery weapons in the settlement of Kamyanka in the Donetsk region," Konashenkov told reporters.

Using high-precision missiles, the Russian military also destroyed large warehouses with fuel for Ukrainian armored vehicles in the areas of Starokostyantyniv and Khmelnytskyi, the official added.