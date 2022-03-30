UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Large Arms Depots In Donetsk Region With Iskander- Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 2 Large Arms Depots in Donetsk Region With Iskander- Moscow

The Russian armed forces have destroyed two large warehouses of Ukrainian rocket and artillery weapons in the Donetsk region, using the Iskander missile system, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed two large warehouses of Ukrainian rocket and artillery weapons in the Donetsk region, using the Iskander missile system, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"The Iskander operational-tactical missile system destroyed two large depots of missile and artillery weapons in the settlement of Kamyanka in the Donetsk region," Konashenkov told reporters.

Using high-precision missiles, the Russian military also destroyed large warehouses with fuel for Ukrainian armored vehicles in the areas of Starokostyantyniv and Khmelnytskyi, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for me ..

Mitchell Marsh leaves Pak-Aus series midway for medical treatment

23 minutes ago
 China launches three satellites

China launches three satellites

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Russian Sanctions to Affect Earnings of Nicar ..

Anti-Russian Sanctions to Affect Earnings of Nicaraguan Workers - Union of Emplo ..

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai announces measures to help businesses aff ..

Shanghai announces measures to help businesses affected by COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases surge in most populous Australian s ..

COVID-19 cases surge in most populous Australian states

3 minutes ago
 Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.