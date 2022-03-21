Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 44 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Moscow

Russian armed forces have destroyed 44 military facilities of Ukraine, including four weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian armed forces have destroyed 44 military facilities of Ukraine, including four weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Over the night, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 44 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them: four command posts, two installations of multiple launch rocket systems ... six Buk M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems, three Msta-B artillery pieces ... four warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 23 places of accumulation of military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.

Russian Ka-52 and Mi-28N helicopters destroyed 15 armored vehicles in Ukraine over the given period, as well as destroyed an ammunition depot and the headquarters of a mechanized brigade near the village of Selets with high-precision air-launched cruise missiles, the official added.

"In the village of Mykolaivka in the suburbs of Kiev, Russian military personnel took control of a protected buried command post of the armed forces of Ukraine. Sixty-one Ukrainian servicemen of the command post, of which more than half are senior officers of the armed forces of Ukraine, voluntarily surrendered," Konashenkov said.