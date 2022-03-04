UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed Over 1,800 Military Facilities Of Ukraine- Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed Over 1,800 Military Facilities of Ukraine- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have already disabled more than 1,800 military targets of Ukraine since the start of the special operation, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The Russian armed forces continue to strike at the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

In total, 1,812 targets were hit during the operation, including: 65 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian military, 56 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa air defense missile systems, 59 radar stations," Konashenkov told reporters.

The destroyed facilities also include 49 aircraft on the ground and 13 aircraft in the air, 635 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 67 multiple rocket launchers, 252  field artillery pieces and mortars, 442 units of special military vehicles, 54 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qis ..

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

46 minutes ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistanâ€™s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistanâ€™s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>