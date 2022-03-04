Russian Armed Forces Destroyed Over 1,800 Military Facilities of Ukraine- Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have already disabled more than 1,800 military targets of Ukraine since the start of the special operation, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The Russian armed forces continue to strike at the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

In total, 1,812 targets were hit during the operation, including: 65 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian military, 56 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa air defense missile systems, 59 radar stations," Konashenkov told reporters.

The destroyed facilities also include 49 aircraft on the ground and 13 aircraft in the air, 635 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 67 multiple rocket launchers, 252 field artillery pieces and mortars, 442 units of special military vehicles, 54 unmanned aerial vehicles.