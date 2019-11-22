UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces Development Concept Approved, Will Be Revised By March - Patrushev

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The concept of the Russian armed forces development has been approved at the meeting of the Security Council, but it will still undergo revision, which is expected to be completed by March 30, 2020, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"We have also discussed the draft concept of the armed forces construction and development.

It is important that the concept has been approved, meanwhile, some additions and suggestions on adjusting it have been voiced. The Defense Ministry will elaborate it, jointly with other agencies, then it will be submitted to the office of the Security Council, and then to the president for approval," Patrushev told reporters after the meeting of the Security Council.

The concept should be revised by March 30, 2020, Patrushev specified.

