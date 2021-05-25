Russian Armed Forces' Development Should Take Into Account Global Military Trends - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The development of all types of Russian troops should take into account current trends in the strategy and tactics of the global military powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"All types and sorts of troops should develop in a balanced and systematic manner, fully taking into account modern trends in the military strategy and tactics of the world's leading military powers," Putin said at a meeting with the defense ministry and defense industry enterprises.