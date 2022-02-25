Russian Armed Forces Disabled 118 Military Facilities During Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia's armed forces have disabled 118 military facilities of Ukraine during the special operation, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported on 83 facilities put out of order during the operation.

"During special military operation, the Russian armed forces put out of order118 military facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them: 11 military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian ... forces, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 36 radar stations," Konashenkov told reporters.