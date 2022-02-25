UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Disabled 118 Military Facilities During Operation In Ukraine - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russian Armed Forces Disabled 118 Military Facilities During Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia's armed forces have disabled 118 military facilities of Ukraine during the special operation, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported on 83 facilities put out of order during the operation.

"During special military operation, the Russian armed forces put out of order118 military facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them: 11 military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian ... forces, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 36 radar stations," Konashenkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

30 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

34 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

34 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

40 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>