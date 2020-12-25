UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces Fulfilled All Tasks For 2020 - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Russian Armed Forces Fulfilled All Tasks for 2020 - Defense Minister

Russia's armed forces have fulfilled all the tasks outlined by the supreme commander-in-chief for 2020, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russia's armed forces have fulfilled all the tasks outlined by the supreme commander-in-chief for 2020, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"All the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief [President Vladimir Putin] for this period have been completed," Shoigu said at a video conference.

He recalled that this year the armed forces have stepped up their combat capabilities by 13 percent, the share of advanced and modernized weapons has reached 70.1 percent, and the level of technical operability has been maintained at 95 percent.

The minister also noted that the country's defensive capacity is maintained at the set level, nuclear triad guarantees strategic deterrence, and reequipment of troops continues.

More Stories From World

