Russian Armed Forces Get More 'Penicillin' Artillery Reconnaissance Systems - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces have received a new batch of the latest acoustic artillery reconnaissance systems "Penicillin" that have demonstrated high efficiency during the special military operation in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Another batch of the latest 1B76 Penicillin sound-thermal reconnaissance systems has been handed over to the Ministry of Defense and are planned to be used in the special operation zone for counter-battery combat. 'Penicillin' effectively detects the positions of the artillery of the Ukrainian troops and transmits the coordinates for their prompt destruction," the source said.