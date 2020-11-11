Russian Armed Forces Got Last for 2020 S-400 Shipment Ahead of Schedule - Manufacturer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian weapons manufacturer Almaz-Antey told Sputnik on Wednesday it had delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry the last for 2020 shipment of the S-400 air defense systems ahead of schedule.

Almaz-Antey reported three shipments this year: in March, August and September.

"The 2020 contractual obligations to the Russian Defense Ministry, related to S-400� Triumf deliveries, were implemented in full ahead of schedule. In general, early implementation of most of the commitments under the state defense order has become a good tradition," Almaz-Antey General Director Yan Novikov said, as quoted in the press release, provided to Sputnik.

Almaz-Antey also reported successful test-firing conducted before the transfer.