Russian Armed Forces Got Over 15,000 Units of New Weapons in 2021- Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Russian armed forces received over 15,500 units of new and upgraded military equipment in the first eight months of 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

The share of modern equipment in the Russian armed forces should reach 71.9% by the end of the year, the defense minister added.