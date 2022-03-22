UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities Of Ukraine In Past Day - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense Ministry

Russian armed forces have destroyed 137 military facilities of Ukraine, including eight weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian armed forces have destroyed 137 military facilities of Ukraine, including eight weapon depots, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"Over the (past) day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 137 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are six command posts, two installations of multiple launch rocket systems, one anti-aircraft missile systems, eight warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 101 places of accumulation of military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian forces also shot down 14 drones, including one Bayraktar, he said, adding that a group of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers overnight.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 230 unmanned aerial vehicles, 181 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 154 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,312 units of special military vehicles," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Weapon

Recent Stories

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani expo ..

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trad ..

9 minutes ago
 ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanita ..

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Pr ..

7 minutes ago
 Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage trans ..

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage transition in limited-overs teams

28 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drif ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drifting in Black Sea - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with ha ..

Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

48 minutes ago
 ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to D ..

ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>