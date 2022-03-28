UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Hit 36 Military Facilities Of Ukraine In Past Day - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 01:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 36 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 36 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Over the (past) day ... operational-tactical aviation and missile forces destroyed 36 military facilities of Ukraine.

Among them, there are two command posts, two anti-aircraft missile systems, one installation of a multiple launch rocket system, three ammunition depots and two fuel and lubricants depots, as well as 23 area of accumulation of Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian forces have also shot down four Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian air forces over the Chernihiv region and one Su-27 in the Kramatorsk region of the Donetsk region. They also downed 19 drones over the given period and intercepted five Smerch missiles in the Kherson region.

