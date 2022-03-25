Russian Armed Forces Hit 51 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 51 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Overnight, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 51 military facilities of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.

The military facilities included two command posts, three multiple launch rocket systems, two Buk M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems and one S-300 illumination and guidance radar, two depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 26 areas of accumulation of military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces.

A group of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters destroyed 24 units of military equipment, including seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles and three armored personnel carriers, overnight, the spokesman added.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 261 unmanned aerial vehicles, 204 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,587 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 163 multiple launch rocket systems, 636 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,397 units of special military vehicles.

Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed a fuel base near Kiev ” the largest among the remaining fuel bases of the Ukrainian forces ” with Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles, Konashenkov noted.