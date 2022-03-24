Russian Armed Forces Hit 60 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 60 military facilities of Ukraine, including two Tochka-U missile systems, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 60 military facilities of Ukraine, including two Tochka-U missile systems, over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"Over the (past) day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 60 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are two command posts, two multiple launch rocket systems, four ammunition depots, 47 areas of accumulation of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian military also destroyed two drones in the areas of Stara Markivka and Kharkiv overnight, the spokesman said.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 257 unmanned aerial vehicles, 202 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,572 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 160 multiple launch rocket systems, 633 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,379 units of special military vehicles.

Additionally, the official said that military installations of the Ukrainian armed forces were attacked by high-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons since Wednesday evening, resulting in the destruction of 13 launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, including nine S-300s and four Buk-M1s near Kiev.